Pay Attention: Brokered Bank CD Rates 12, 18, 24 Month Yield 5.25%

Mar. 09, 2023 3:31 PM ETBAC.PL, CASH, CFR, COLB, FIBK, FRC.PI2 Comments
Richard J. Parsons profile picture
Richard J. Parsons
6.41K Followers

Summary

  • I monitor bank CD rates like a hawk for three reasons.
  • In the immediate aftermath of Fed Chairman Powell's visit to the Hill this past Monday and Tuesday, CD rates popped in line with Treasury rates.
  • My favorite source for brokered CDs currently has 109 risk-free CDs available, of which 52 yield greater than 5%.
  • I have been moving money into brokered CDs for the past six months and will accelerate doing so now that I can get a risk-free 5.25% yield on 12, 18, and 24-month money.
  • This article closes with a discussion of my recent bank trades as a follow-up to articles I have posted during the past six months.

Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $3.7 Billion, Largest CFPB Banking Fine To Date

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Why I Monitor Brokered CD Rates

I watch CD rates like a hawk.

CD rates give me insight to:

  1. Safest investments to park money during a storm.
  2. Bank liquidity big picture.
  3. Future bank earnings indicator.

This article was written by

Richard J. Parsons profile picture
Richard J. Parsons
6.41K Followers
Richard J. Parsons is a former banker who writes about the banking industry as well as market risk. He is currently working on his third book about banks. His first book, "Broke: America's Banking System" (2013, RMA), describes why the industry is prone to catastrophic cycles that produced 3,000 bank failures in the U.S. between 1985 and 2012. The second book, "Investing in Banks" (2016, RMA) examines why a small group of elite banks of all sizes consistently overperform the industry over time and through the ups and downs of business cycles. The new book will update "Investing in Banks" with data from 2016-2021. Parsons is a frequent contributor to The Risk Management Journal. He teaches the Advanced Operational Risk Management course for the RMA. Prior to writing and speaking about the banking industry, Parsons spent more than 31 years at Bank of America where he was an executive vice president and member of the Management Operating Committee. In his last role he chaired the bank’s Operational and Compliance Risk Committee and the Emerging Risk Committee. Parsons has a BA in history from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FIBK, CASH, FRC, CFR, BAC.PL, CFR.PB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.