Redwood Trust (RWT), a REIT that specializes in the origination and investment of real estate and business loans, recently reported full year earnings. The company's shares have underperformed the S&P 500 and their peers since 2020. Fortunately, income investors can choose two other types of securities the company offers in preferred shares (NYSE:RWT.PA) and convertible bonds. While the common shares are yielding 12%, the preferred shares are just under 10%, and the company's debt maturing in 2025 is yielding 9.8% to maturity.

Like many companies that originate and/or own loans, Redwood Trust has seen a jump in both interest income and interest expense. In 2022, the company's interest income growth managed to outpace the increase in interest expense, leading to a $7 million (or 4%) increase in net interest margin. Net interest margin outpaced the company's general and administrative expenses, a feat it was unable to accomplish in 2021.

Investors may have drawn concern by the huge swing towards a net loss, but this was driven by the decline in the value of the company's loans. Since the company employs mark-to-market accounting, increases in interest rates, which drive down the prices of loans, must be booked as a change in the value of the investment. The investment does not take a real cash loss unless it's sold.

Redwood Trust's balance sheet exemplifies the changes in the company's investment structure. While some of the decline in residential loans is due to higher interest rates leading to lower value, it seems as if the company has made an intentional shift towards investing in more business loans. The decreased value in total assets is mainly from less lending activity and the lower valuation of the loans. While Redwood Trust has decreased its short-term debt and asset-backed security liabilities, the company still saw a drop in shareholder equity of $300 million.

As I did in my last article regarding Redwood Trust, an analysis of the company's cash flow generation needs to exclude loan originations, purchases, sales, and principal payments to get an idea on how much cash the underlying operation is generating. When we strip the investments and originations of loans, the company generated $545 million of operating cash flow in 2022. By comparing that to the $111 million in dividends paid, Redwood Trust could pay dividends and reduce debt if it decided to simply operate off its existing loans.

While investors may see this as a justification to buy the common, they need to be aware of how rising interest rates impact the business. Nearly $8 billion of the company's more than $11 billion in interest-bearing debt is derived from asset-backed securities. These securities have wide-ranging interest rates, but the high end of their ranges has been ticking up since last year in the company's two biggest categories of asset-backed securities. These creeping interest expense costs will likely further impair earnings and operating cash flow.

Additionally, Redwood Trust's $2 billion of short-term debt has already been hit with higher interest rates. The company's loan warehouse, which is comprised of a large chunk of its short-term debt, has seen its interest rates rise between 300 and 500 basis points (depending on the type of facility). This is important as the interest rate hikes have steadily come in throughout the last 12 months. The company is now facing a forward 12 months of elevated interest rates, which could impair operating cash flow by up to $100 million (from short-term debt alone).

It is possible that the increased interest expenses, coupled with the slower loan origination, could lead to a defensive cut in the common share dividend. Despite these risks, I do not believe the company is in danger of bankruptcy, mainly due to its liquidity profile. Redwood Trust had $259 million in cash at the end of 2022. Since then, the company has issued preferred shares and sold $213 million worth of term loans, generating additional cash. Redwood Trust also has $1.85 billion in available warehouse financing, which it can use to originate or buy new loans.

Overall, the performance of Redwood Trust's common shares combined with the rising interest rate expense makes the common shares too risky for my liking. The preferred shares are great because they represent only $7 million of the company's approximately $120 million in dividend obligations, and the common shares would need to be eliminated before the preferred shares could be touched. The company's 2025 bonds could only be impaired in the event of a bankruptcy, making them safer than the other two options.

Please note that the company's 2025 bonds are listed as exchangeable and are thinly traded. They may not be available on all trading platforms, and investors should contact their brokerage if they have any difficulty. Retail investors who cannot acquire the bonds should be comfortable with the preferred shares. For those who acquire the exchangeable notes, the recommendation is to hold them to maturity.

CUSIP: 749772AD1

Price: $90.89

Coupon: 5.75%

Yield to Maturity: 9.862%

Maturity Date: 10/1/2025

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): NR/NR

The company's preferred shares are not rated either, according to QuantumOnline.