PBW: Clean Energy ETF Falls Out Favor, Clinging To Technical Support

Summary

  • The broad Energy sector continues to struggle after a hot 2021 and 2022.
  • Clean Energy names have also been hit by a rise in interest rates.
  • I see the group today as trading at a reasonable valuation with bullish seasonal trends and upside, according to the charts, though the long-term trend remains down.

Two engineers installing solar panels on roof.

ArtistGNDphotography

Amid a downward move lately across the commodity complex, energy stocks are succumbing to some selling pressure, too. The XLE ETF is among the worst-performing spots of the market in 2023 as the U.S. dollar climbs to near its highest level since November

Energy Negative Total Return in 2023 Thus Far

Stockcharts.com

PBW: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

PBW Portfolio: Global, Industrials-Heavy

Invesco

PBW: Bullish Seasonality Kicking In

Equity Clock

PBW: Long-Running Descending Triangle, $40 Support

Stockcharts.com

