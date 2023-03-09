Spin Master Corp (SNMSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 2:49 PM ETSpin Master Corp. (SNMSF), TOY:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.17K Followers

Spin Master Corp (OTCPK:SNMSF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 9, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sophia Bisoukis - VP of IR

Max Rangel - Global President, CEO and Director

Mark Segal - CFO and Executive VP

Conference Call Participants

John Zamparo - CIBC

Martin Landry - Stifel GMP

Gerri Johnson - BMO

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Jaime Katz - Morningstar

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Spin Master Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Sophia Bisoukis. Please go ahead.

Sophia Bisoukis

Thank you and good morning. And welcome to Spin Master's financial results conference call for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. I am joined this morning by Max Rangel, Spin Master's Global President and CEO; and Mark Segal, Spin Master's Chief Financial Officer. For your convenience, the press release, MD&A and audited consolidated financial statements are available on the Investor Relations section of our website and at spinmaster.com and on SEDAR.

Before we begin, please note that remarks on this conference call may contain forward-looking statements about Spin Master's current and future plans, expectations, intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements and any other future events or developments. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made based on factors that management believes are appropriate and are reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. As a result, Spin Master cannot guarantee that any forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.