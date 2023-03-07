QLTA: Liquid Investment-Grade Bond Fund, 7-Year Duration

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.2K Followers

Summary

  • iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund.
  • The vehicle holds a very granular portfolio of investment-grade bonds, with an "A" average rating.
  • The fund has a 7-year effective duration and a historic performance very similar to the much better-known LQD.
  • The main risk factor driving QLTA's performance is represented by rates, with credit spreads secondary.
  • The historic relationship between Fed Funds and the 7-year yield is going to drive the next move in QLTA.

Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Thesis

The iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF"). The vehicle invests in highly rated investment grade bonds and runs a 7-year effective duration. As per its literature:

The iShares Aaa - A

rates

Historic Rates Move (Creative Planning )

funds

Number of Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

bonds

Duration Sensitivity (Vanguard)

ratings

Issuers (Fund Website)

sectors

Issuers (Fund Website)

issuers

Issuers (Fund Website)

holdings

Number of Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

ret

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.2K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.