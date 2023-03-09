European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 3:13 PM ETEuropean Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.17K Followers

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bethany Johns - Director of Investor Relations

David Berg - Chief Executive Officer

David Willis - Chief Financial & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Randy Konik - Jefferies

Jonathan Komp - Baird

Dana Telsey - Telsey Group

Kelly Crago - Citi

Hannah Pittock - Morgan Stanley

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the European Wax Center's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Bethany Johns, Director of Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Bethany Johns

Thank you and welcome to European Wax Center's fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call. With me today are David Berg, Chief Executive Officer; and David Willis, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer. For today's call David Berg will begin with a brief review of our fourth quarter and full year performance and discuss our priorities for fiscal 2023. Then David Willis will provide additional details regarding our fiscal 2022 financial performance and our fiscal '23 outlook. Following the prepared remarks, David Berg and David Willis will be available to take questions.

Before we start, I would like to remind you of our legal disclaimer. We will make certain statements today which are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the outlook of our business and other matters referenced in our earnings call and earnings release issued today. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings as well as our earnings release issued today for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.