Ferguson: A Slowdown Coming In 2023

Mar. 09, 2023 4:18 PM ETFerguson plc (FERG)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.14K Followers

Summary

  • The housing market will continue to weigh on Ferguson plc as new residential construction slows down.
  • An area of strength has been in high-end repair, maintenance, and improvement markets.
  • Under current market conditions, I see Ferguson plc stock being overvalued, and it needs to pull back before offering an attractive entry point.

Working on the building process of a wooden home.

ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

The slowdown in new construction starts is going to continue to be a major headwind for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) in 2023, as higher interest rates, strong inflation, and uncertainty in the job market will remain significant challenges in

FERG Chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.14K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.