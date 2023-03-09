Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCPK:PEYUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

JP Lachance - President & CEO

Kathy Turgeon - CFO

Riley Frame - VP, Engineering

Tavis Carlson - VP, Finance

Todd Burdick - VP, Production

Derick Czember - VP, Land & Business Development

Lee Curran - VP, Drilling & Completions

Conference Call Participants

Mike Dunn - Stifel

Chris Thompson - CIBC

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by and welcome to Peyto's Year-End 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, JP Lachance, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

JP Lachance

Thanks, Justin. Good morning, folks, and thanks for joining Peyto's fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results conference call.

I'd like to remind everybody that all statements made by the company during this call are subject to the same forward-looking disclaimer and advisory set forth in the company's news release issued yesterday.

In the room with me today, to answer any of your questions, we have the entire management team Kathy Turgeon, our Chief Financial Officer; Riley Frame, our VP of Engineering; Tavis Carlson, our VP of Finance; Todd Burdick, our VP of Production; Derick Czember, our VP of Land and Business Development; and Lee Curran, our VP of Drilling and Completions.

By all accounts, Q4 and 2022 as a whole was a very successful year for the company. The team grew annual production by 14% and PDP reserves by 8%, and that coupled with our higher commodity prices that we realized last year drove record cash flow and earnings for the

