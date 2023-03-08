Monetary Policy Hanging Tough

  • As US short-term rates have moved above 5 percent, longer-term Treasury bonds have rallied, causing their yields to fall.
  • Even with lagging unemployment rates still near historic lows, households are behind on their debt payments by the most since 2008.
  • The Bank of Canada reiterated that it’s on hold as it watches even worse data unfolding in Canada’s housing sector amid record household debt.

FOMC chair Powell disappointed equity markets this week with testimony reiterating his insistence that financial conditions must keep tightening (through higher for longer interest rates and ongoing balance sheet reduction “QT”) amid growing strife throughout the world economy.

