Summary

  • Replimune develops oncolytic immunotherapies for cancer, with RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) being their lead product for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC).
  • RP1 was given to 30 NMSC patients in the IGNYTE trial (single arm, open-label), with 15 having CSCC. 60.0% of CSCC patients showed objective response and 47% achieved complete response.
  • While the results are promising, caution is warranted due to the limitations of the study, such as a small sample size, open-label design, and lack of a control group.
  • Replimune finished enrolling participants for the CERPASS Phase-2 trial, evaluating RP1-cemiplimab combination therapy for treating CSCC, their main target indication. The study aims to achieve a "roughly 15% absolute difference in CRR and/or ORR."
  • Upcoming CSCC data in Q3 2023 is expected to significantly impact Replimune's valuation, but there are reasons to believe the trial may disappoint. Subsequently, Replimune is a "Sell" & "Short."

Human Herpes simplex virus

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Replimune (NASDAQ:REPL) is a biotechnology company focused on developing oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's lead investigational product is RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec), a strain of herpes simplex virus that is designed

Replimune's pipeline

Replimune's pipeline (Replimune)

As a practicing Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I have a keen interest in biotechnology and enjoy researching and writing about it. Drawing from my direct experience with patients and my analytical skills, I offer unique perspectives on the topic. My primary focus is on late-stage/approved drugs, evaluating treatment options and determining where a new drug may be best suited, as well as increasing awareness of the risks associated with clinical trial outcomes and market performance.

