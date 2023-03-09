Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 5:03 PM ETBroadwind, Inc. (BWEN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Ciccone - Chief Financial Officer

Eric Blashford - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Justin Clare - ROTH

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Martin Malloy - Johnson Rice

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Broadwind's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tom Ciccone, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Tom Ciccone

Good morning, and welcome to the Broadwind fourth quarter 2022 results conference call. Leading the call today is our CEO, Eric Blashford, and I'm, Tom Ciccone, the company's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

We issued a press release before the market opened today detailing our fourth quarter results.

I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, which, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our latest annual and quarterly filings with the SEC.

Additionally, please note that you can find reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed during our call in the press release issued today.

I would like to inform you that Broadwind intends to file a proxy statement and related proxy materials with the SEC in connection with the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and

