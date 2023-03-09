Azimut Holding S.p.A. (AZIHF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 5:08 PM ETAzimut Holding S.p.A. (AZIHF), AZIHY
Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCPK:AZIHF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gabriele Blei - CEO

Ale Zambotti - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hubert Lam - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Giovanni Razzoli - Deutsche Bank

Elena Perini - Intesa Sanpaolo

Filippo Prini - Kepler Cheuvreux

Alberto Villa - Intermonte SIM

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Azimut Holding Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gabriele Blei, CEO of Azimut Holding. Please go ahead, sir.

Gabriele Blei

Thank you very much, and good afternoon to everyone. We'll go through the slides as always as quickly as possible to leave you time for Q&A. So if we turn to slide number 4, we have a quick highlight of the past four years, summarizing the growth in assets, which had a cumulative annual growth rate of 12%, and we closed at €79 million of total assets, which is already discounting for the deconsolidation of Sanctuary.

Net flows, €36 billion in the four years with €8.5 billion in just 2022, so roughly speaking, 10% of the assets. And private markets has been a strong driver of our commercial activity as well as flows with €6.5 billion or 10 times more the value that we had when we started in 2019.

On the performance side, so what we deliver in terms of net weighted average performance to clients, net of fees, despite a very challenging 2022, we're still up 6.5% in the four years, where net profit closed at €402 million in 2022, bringing the four-year accumulated profit to almost €1.8 billion. On

