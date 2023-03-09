Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ali Serdar Yağcı - Investor Relations & Corporate Finance Director

Murat Erkan - Chief Executive Officer

Kamil Kalyon - Acting Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mandaci Ece - Unlu Securities

Annenkov Evgeny - Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Maria, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Turkcell's conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ali Serdar Yağcı, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director. Mr. Yağcı, you may now proceed.

Ali Serdar Yağcı

Thank you, Maria. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Turkcell's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results call. Today, our CEO, Mr. Murat Erkan; and acting CFO, Mr. Kamil Kalyon will deliver a brief presentation covering operational and financial results and afterwards we will be doing Q&A. Before we start, I would like to remind you of our safe harbor statement at the end of the presentation.

Now handing over to Mr. Erkan.

Murat Erkan

Thank you, Serdar. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We are devastated by the earthquake that struck Southeastern Turkey on February 6th. We offer heartfelt condolences to families of those who lost their lives at this catastrophic event. We trust in the solidity of the nation to overcome this massive tragedy.

The past year presented many challenges and opportunities not only the Turkish economy, but also to the global. The war in Ukraine drove up food and energy prices. Also, elevated supply chain disruption further worsened pricing behavior across all markets. Easing inflation towards the year-end provides

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.