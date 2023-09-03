Trinity Capital: 14% Yield, Undervalued, Insiders Buying, 8 Straight Hikes

Mar. 10, 2023 9:15 AM ETTrinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)3 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Marketplace

Summary

  • Trinity Capital Inc.'s regular dividend yield is 13.6%, with steady supplemental dividends adding another 4.4%.
  • Management has made 8 straight quarterly dividend hikes and paid 4 straight supplemental dividends.
  • Dividend coverage was 1.28x in 2022.
  • Trinity Capital looks undervalued on an earnings basis.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »

Business and economy: profit increase

TRIN site

Is your portfolio benefiting from rising rates? One way for retail investors to do that is to invest in certain Business Development Companies, known as BDCs. BDCs offer retail investors high yield exposure to private companies, and some of them, like Trinity Capital

segmnts

TRIN 10K

asset types

TRIN site

floating

TRIN site

rates

TRIN site

yields

TRIN site

industry

TRIN site

map

TRIN site

ttm

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

ratings

TRIN site

div

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

DIVCVG

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

hist

TRIN site

tax

TRIN site

roe

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

debt

TRIN site

tot rtn

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

perf

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

tgt

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

chart

yCharts

pb

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
37.21K Followers
Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.