Near 52-Week Lows And Still Overvalued: Skip Hormel

Mar. 09, 2023 6:37 PM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL)
Kevin Mackie profile picture
Kevin Mackie
2.42K Followers

Summary

  • Hormel, a long-time darling of dividend investing enthusiasts, had a bad quarterly report and the stock is down 13%.
  • In spite of the drop, I argue that Hormel is still overvalued based on my appraisal of their future prospects.
  • 2023 is shaping up to be the year where Hormel's earnings ratio finally comes down to realistic levels and stays there.
SPAM For Dinner

traveler1116

It's been three years since my last article on Hormel (NYSE:HRL). Much has changed over that time frame, and I believe it worthwhile to follow the same format with this article as I did in the prior: conduct a valuation

This article was written by

Kevin Mackie profile picture
Kevin Mackie
2.42K Followers
Value strategies resonate with me, and I don't relegate myself to any sector or industry. You could say I am an equal opportunity investor: if a company meets my investment criteria, I will buy. Big picture, I look for three main things in a stock before I consider it for investment: Does the company have a product or service that will be in demand in the future? Does the company have a demonstrated history of success and are they on solid financial footing today (i.e., a manageable debt load and strong cash flow generation)? Can I purchase their stock for a reasonable price? If I can verify each of these things, I then look at how that company deploys their free cash flow to enrich their shareholders. Capital allocation is key. Money needs to be spent on the right thing at the right time, meaning that debt reduction should be prioritized over a dividend in most instances. Annual reports are also important to find any red flags or factors that strengthen the case for investment. That is the skeleton of my process, and it has served me well thus far. I appreciate engaging in intelligent dialogue with the SA community and look forward to learning with other users.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.