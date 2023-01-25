Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

ServiceNow's (NYSE:NOW) topline grew at 20-70% CAGR during the last decade with stellar profitability ratios. The company provides unique services to its customers and consensus estimates expect double-digit percentage growth of both EPS and revenue to be sustained in the next 8 years. My valuation calculations suggest that the stock has massive upside potential which, in my view, by far outweighs potential risks.

Company information

NOW provides cloud-based management applications to automate and track workflows across enterprise processes. The company's clients are large enterprises, and as of the 2022 year end NOW had 7,700 customers. Industries represented by customers vary from financial services and consumer products to healthcare and technology. NOW delivers its products to customers using subscription based, software-as-a-service [SaaS] model.

ServiceNow

The company breaks out its revenue into two separate lines which are "Subscription" and "Professional services and other". In 2022, 95% of the company's revenue represented subscription sales. NOW provides its workflow solutions across the world, with sales outside of North America representing around 35% of total revenue.

Financials

NOW reported 4Q2022 results on January 25, 2023. EPS topped consensus estimates by 26 cents while revenue fell slightly short. The market reacted positively to quarterly financials, with shares increasing around 3% on the day after the earnings announcement.

Seeking Alpha

Despite a slight miss in quarterly revenues, the company demonstrated a very solid 20% topline growth YoY. Subscription revenues increased 27.5% YoY in constant currency.

During the full FY 2022 NOW delivered a 23% increase in revenue. The Subscription business demonstrated expanding gross margin as well, from 82% in FY 2021 to 83%. Strong growth was primarily driven by increased purchases by new and existing customers. It is important to note that in the current uncertain economic conditions NOW continues to increase investments in Research and Development [R&D] which is different from peers cutting R&D together with staff layoffs. The company increased its total number of employees by 21% in 2022 which I consider impressive in the current challenging environment.

Morningstar

Two of the most important business metrics utilized by ServiceNow are ACV Annual Contract Value [ACV] and Current Remaining Performance Obligation [cRPO].

ACV refers to the total value of all contracts signed in a year, including new and renewed contracts. It is a critical metric for ServiceNow as it enables the company to track its revenue growth and forecast future revenue streams. During 4Q2022 the company closed 126 deals with net ACV of more than $1 million, delivering more than doubled growth QoQ. At the end of the quarter, the number of customers whose ACV exceeded $1 million was 1,637, which indicates a 22% increase over the prior year. This growth rate is consistent with recent growth trends. In addition, the average ACV for this customer group increased 8% year-over-year, also consistent with the company's recent growth rates.

ServiceNow

The second important business metric for NOW, cRPO, which measures the total value of contracts that have been signed but not yet fulfilled. cRPO is crucial because it provides insight into the future earnings potential of the business and can help management plan for future growth. This metric rose 25% in constant currency to $6.94 billion

For 1Q2023 together with the full FY 2023 management expects to continue delivering strong topline growth above 20% YoY.

ServiceNow

Zooming out 10 years back, we can see that the company's revenue growth has been immense, well above 20% each year.

Data by YCharts

As the company's scale grows it is not surprising that the pace of topline growth started decelerating, but consensus estimates forecast revenue to continue growing at a double-digit percentage through FY 2030.

Seeking Alpha

From an EPS perspective, it is expected that the growth will be outpacing topline growth and demonstrating double-digit percentage growth even beyond FY 2030. The company sees its total addressable market expanding to $200 billion in 2024.

Valuation

NOW is a uniquely-positioned growth company with very high margins, so it is not surprising for me that valuation multiples are very high being by far higher than industry median ratios.

Seeking Alpha

Multiples are also probably very high due to the fact that the company became profitable relatively recently. NOW delivered its first full-year GAAP profitability only 3 years ago, in 2019.

Valuing a growth company like ServiceNow, which became profitable just a few years before, is very tricky. Since the topline is still expected to grow rapidly within next 7-8 years, I prefer to use valuation multiples with sales in the denominator. If we look at the current Price/Sales multiple of 12.43, we can see that it is significantly below the company's 5 year average of 17.43. Multiplying 5 year average Price/Sales ratio by FY 2023 revenue consensus estimate gives us an expected fair value of around $154 billion, which represents an upside potential of 70%.

Author's calculations

For sure, we are currently experiencing much tighter macroeconomic conditions than we had on average during the last 5 years, thus we can simulate two more scenarios in case multiples across all growth companies will shrink due to adverse economic conditions. From two additional scenarios below, we can see that even if multiples deteriorate significantly, there is still room for stock price appreciation.

Author's calculations

I usually challenge the multiples analysis approach by modeling the company's discounted cash flows [DCF]. So, we have revenue consensus estimates through the FY 2032 together with profitability ratios, out of which I will use levered FCF ratio for my valuation exercise. For the WACC I refer to Gurufocus, which indicates NOW WACC at approximately 10%.

Seeking Alpha

Incorporating all of the assumptions to my DCF model, I arrived at the company's fair capitalization of about $168 billion, which represents an 85% upside potential.

Author's calculations

Here I would also like to add a couple of sensitivity checks. First, let's assume that the company's revenue growth rate will be much lower, growing at a 10% CAGR which will result in $20 billion revenue in FY 2032 instead of $31 billion from the first scenario. Even with much slower pace of revenue growth, the DCF indicates 26% upside potential.

Author's calculations

For the second sensitivity check, I would like to implement higher WACC with the same relatively slow revenue growth at 10% CAGR. DCF outcomes still demonstrate a 10% discount, so the margin of safety is very solid at current price levels for the stock.

Author's calculations

Additionally, according to Morningstar Premium, NOW stock's fair value is at $600 representing a 35% upside potential from current levels.

Morningstar

To conclude valuations, my calculations together with multiples analysis indicate that the stock potentially has massive upside potential even if revenue growth falls short of the expected pace.

Risks to consider

As with any investment, there are some risks inherent to investing in NOW stock. Below are the risks which I consider the most significant.

First, NOW is a growth stock meaning that the company is betting on a high pace of revenue increases and margins expanding thanks to economies of scale over time. Therefore, any underperformance of growth metrics in comparison to estimates will significantly adversely affect the present value of the company's future cash flows.

Second, the Technology sector is full of giant companies with vast resources, infrastructure, and strong teams which may launch services similar to what ServiceNow offers. This could lead to losing market share and the growth pace decelerating, at the end of the day deteriorating the company's market capitalization.

Third, one-third of the company's revenues comprise sales outside North America, so NOW earnings are vulnerable to unfavorable fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

Bottom line

Overall, I consider NOW stock as a compelling investment opportunity given its strong proven track record of delivering growth and I think the outlook remains promising for the next decade. The stock is a strong buy for long-term investors given its immense possible upside potential and solid margin of safety, shown by the DCF with different pessimistic assumptions incorporated.