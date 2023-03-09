Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 5:44 PM ETGevo, Inc. (GEVO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Richardson - Director of Investor Relations

Patrick Gruber - Chief Executive Officer

Lynn Smull - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dushyant Ailani - Jefferies

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Manav Gupta - UBS

Amit Dayal - HCW

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Gevo's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. John Richardson, Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

John Richardson

Good afternoon, everyone. This is John Richardson, Gevo's Director of Investor Relations. Thanks for joining us to discuss Gevo's fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2022.

I would like to start by introducing today's participants from the company. With us today are Dr. Patrick Gruber, Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer; and Lynn Smull, Gevo's Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, we issued a press release that outlines the topics we plan to discuss. A copy of this press release is available on our website at www.gevo.com.

Please be advised that our remarks today, including answers to your questions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently anticipated. Those statements include projections about the timing, development, engineering, financing and construction of Gevo's sustainable aviation fuel projects, our agreements, our renewable natural gas project and other activities described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.