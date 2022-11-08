Fresnillo plc: Do Not Expect Anything Particular In The Nearest Future

Summary

  • The new Fresnillo plc Juanicipio mine should have a positive impact on silver and base metals production. However, its impact on gold production will be marginal.
  • Over the last two years, we have seen a significant increase in costs of production; in my opinion, this problem will stay at Fresnillo plc.
  • Lower throughput at nearly all mines is another negative factor.
  • Despite strong metal prices, last year Fresnillo plc burnt cash.
  • As a result, I still think that it is a good idea to avoid Fresnillo plc.
Introduction

With annual silver production of over 50 million ounces, Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF) is one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Today, the company operates eight mines, all located in Mexico. One of them, Juanicipio, is shared with MAG

Fresnillo plc: production guidance for 2023 - 2025

Fresnillo plc: historic production

Fresnillo plc gross margins

Herradura: gold grades and production

Fresnillo plc: throughput

Fresnillo plc: AISC per mine

Fresnillo plc: free cash flow

Fresnillo plc against GDX

Final note

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEF, DNGDF, DPMLF, BTG, SSRM, GOLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

