AAII Sentiment Survey: Neutral Sentiment Above Average For 10th Consecutive Week

AAII profile picture
AAII
2.3K Followers

Summary

  • Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, increased 1.4 percentage points to 24.8%.
  • Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, increased by 1.6 percentage points to 33.4%.
  • Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, decreased 3.1 percentage points to 41.7%.

Trading charts background

da-kuk

Neutral sentiment rose, extending its streak of above-average readings to 10 consecutive weeks in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Bearish sentiment fell but remained unusually high, while bullish sentiment rose but remained unusually low. In addition, the majority of surveyed AAII members said

This article was written by

AAII profile picture
AAII
2.3K Followers
Charles Rotblut, CFA is the editor of the AAII Journal, the flagship publication of The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). Charles provides both insight about individual investor sentiment and market analysis. He is also the author of "Better Good than Lucky: How Savvy Investors Create Fortune with the Risk-Reward Ratio" (W&A Publishing/Trader's Press).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.