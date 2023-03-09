AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 6:00 PM ETAgileThought, Inc. (AGIL), AGILW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mariana Franco - Head of Investor Relations

Manuel Senderos - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Amit Singh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mayank Tandon - Needham

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord

Josh Siegler - Cantor Fitzgerald

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Ernesto Gonzalez - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good afternoon, and welcome to the AgileThought Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

Participants of this call are advice that the audio of this conference is being broadcast live over the internet and its also recorded for playback purposes. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of call through May 10, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mariana Franco, the Company's Head of Investor Relations. Franco, please go ahead.

Mariana Franco

Good day and thank you joining AgileThought Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Our speakers today are Manuel Senderos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Amit Singh, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, allow me to remind you that some of the comments on our call today, including our business and financial outlook, and the answers to some of your questions may be considered forward looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

The content of this call contains the time sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, March

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.