The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 6:21 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)
The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Gap Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce your host, Cammeron McLaughlin, Head of Investor Relations.

Cammeron McLaughlin

Good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Gap Inc.’s fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that information made available on this webcast and conference call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause our actual results to be materially different.

For information on factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, as well as the description and reconciliation of any financial measures, not consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please refer to the cautionary statements contained in our latest earnings release; the information included on page two, of the slides shown on the Investors section of our website, gapinc.com, which supplement today’s remarks; the risk factors described in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15th, 2022 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on gapinc.com.

