Five Below: Good Firm Overall, But You Can Pay Too Much For Growth

Summary

  • Five Below, Inc. is heavily overvalued according to Discounted Cash Flow Model and Comparable Company Analysis Metrics.
  • Ratio analysis indicates strong historical trends accompanied by current warning signals.
  • Investors can overpay for growth, a good firm must be bought at a fair valuation.
  • Monitor their liquidity, inventory, and margins in the upcoming Five Below, Inc. reports for insight into their potential 2023 trend.

Five Below Retail Store. Five Below is a chain that sells products that cost up to 5 dollars.

Thesis - Hold/Sell

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is a good business that is heavily overvalued at its current price action.

The overall growth trend and general ratios indicate positive aspects, though there are a few concerning LTM

Five business profile

FIVE ratio comparables

FIVE liquidity

FIVE capital structure

FIVE efficiency ratios

FIVE profitability ratios

FIVE dupont equation

FIVE DCF

Five Equity Value Comparable Analysis

five Enterprise Value Comparable Analysis

Five Equity Valuation Football Field

FIVE Enterprise Valuation Football Field

Our goal at Six-Five Research:Perpetually Educate, Think Logically, Consider Risk, Act Rationally, Invest Wisely, Be Patient & RepeatUse a variety of quantitative and qualitative analysis to form investment perspectives for readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

