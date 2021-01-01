Bed Bath & Beyond Is Burning Cash And Has No Growth Catalysts

Summary

  • Bed Bath & Beyond is in bad shape financially but is raising money through warrants out of necessity and it also closes several stores.
  • I expect Bed Bath & Beyond to file Chapter 11 soon, which will cause the shares to fall sharply.
  • However, it is still possible that the stock price will spike sharply in the short term due to the high short interest.
  • BBBY will first have to replenish its cash position, and increase its revenue, profit and free cash flow.
  • I don't see that happening within the next year or so because of the high inflationary environment and the poor economic outlook.

Introduction

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is a stock that speculators know from the short squeeze in early 2021. The share price shot up “to the moon”. Currently, the share price has fallen sharply because the company is in financial trouble.

Bed Bath & Beyond' cash flow highlights - SEC and author's own calculations

Bed Bath & Beyond' cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

