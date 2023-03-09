Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 7:01 PM ETAlto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kirsten Chapman - Investor Relations

Mike Kandris - Chief Executive Officer

Bryon McGregor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

David Bastian - Kingdom Capital Advisors

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Alto Ingredients Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kirsten Chapman with LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kirsten Chapman

Thank you, Gary, and thank you all for joining us today for the Alto Ingredients' fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results conference call.

On the call today are Mike Kandris, CEO; and Bryon McGregor, CFO.

Alto Ingredients issued a press release after the market closed today providing details of the company's financial results. The company also prepared a presentation for today's call that is available on the company's website at altoingredients.com.

A telephone replay of today's call will be available through March 16, the details of which are included in today's press release. A webcast replay will be available at Alto Ingredients' website. Please note that the information on this call speaks only as of today, March 9. You're advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at a time of any replay.

Please refer to the company's Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2 of the presentation available online, which states that some of the comments on this presentation constitute forward-looking statements and considerations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Alto Ingredients could differ materially from those statements. Factors that could cause

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.