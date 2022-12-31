How Amazon Expands Costco's Business Model

Mar. 09, 2023 8:08 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), COST1 Comment
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • It is no secret that Jeff Bezos found Costco's business model very inspiring to build Amazon.
  • Costco's membership model led Jeff Bezos to the launch of Amazon Prime, where members pay less than the value they get, but offer the company an even greater lifetime value.
  • After looking at how membership works, we look at how both companies manage unearned revenues and how Amazon has brought this a step further.

Rising Heaps of Coins on Dark Background with Hourglass

mrgao

Introduction

"Amazon is Costco on steroids". These are words I once read in a comment on Seeking Alpha. In this article, we will consider an aspect not usually as covered as other parts of both companies. Remember, when I deal with very large

Costco stock, Costco balance sheet

Costco 2022 Annual Report

AMZN stock, Invest in AMZN

Author, with data from AMZN Annual Reports

AMZN, Amazon stock, Invest in Amazon

Author, with data from AMZN quarterly reports

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.72K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.