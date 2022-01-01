Earnings of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) will likely plunge this year because the net interest margin will continue to decline through at least the mid of 2023. On the other hand, subdued loan growth will likely support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Flushing Financial to report earnings of $1.56 per share for 2023, down 37% year-over-year. The December 2023 target price suggests a moderate upside from the current market price. Further, Flushing is offering a high dividend yield at a sustainable payout ratio. Based on the total expected return, I'm adopting a buy rating on FFIC stock.
Flushing Financial’s net interest margin dipped by 37 basis points in the fourth quarter after declining by 28 basis points in the third quarter of the year. The company’s deposits re-price very quickly while loans are slower to re-price, which is why the margin was inversely proportional to interest rate changes in 2022. Once the up-rate cycle ends, the margin can stop declining. This is because the bulk of deposit re-pricing will end soon after the last rate hike, but loan repricing will continue for a long time. However, the following two reasons will constrain margin expansion even after rates plateau.
The results of the management’s rate sensitivity analysis given in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing show that a 200-basis points hike in interest rates could decrease the net interest income by 17.8% over twelve months. (The annual 10-K filing has not been released as yet.)
I'm expecting the Federal Reserve to increase the fed funds rate by 50 basis points in the first half of 2023 before holding the rate steady in the second half of the year. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to dip by 60 basis points in the first nine months of 2023, and then rise by 5 basis points in the last quarter of the year.
Flushing Financial's loan portfolio declined by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, leading to full-year loan growth of 4.4%. I'm expecting loan growth in 2023 to be lower than last year due to certain internal and external factors. Firstly, the management mentioned in the presentation that it intends on being more selective in lending. The management plans on focusing on loan pricing instead. Secondly, the average mortgage rates will be much higher this year relative to last year, which will hurt the demand for residential loans. The residential mortgage segment made up a sizable 11% of total loans at the end of December 2022.
Flushing Financial operates in the New York metropolitan area, especially Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Long Island. As shown below, the labor markets in these regions have still not recovered from the pandemic, unlike the rest of the country. Therefore, loan growth in 2023 will likely be lower than in previous years.
On the plus side, Flushing Financial plans to open a Benson Hurst branch in 2023, which will expand the Asian banking footprint, as mentioned in the conference call. Further, Flushing had a loan pipeline of $252.2 million at the end of December 2022, as mentioned in the earnings release. Although the pipeline is down 41% year-over-year, it's still not bad as $252 million is around 3.6% of the loans outstanding.
Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 3% in 2023. Further, I'm expecting other balance sheet items to grow somewhat in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.
|Financial Position
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23E
|Net Loans
|5,531
|5,750
|6,660
|6,601
|6,894
|7,103
|Growth of Net Loans
|7.3%
|4.0%
|15.8%
|(0.9)%
|4.4%
|3.0%
|Other Earning Assets
|855
|831
|706
|835
|809
|834
|Deposits
|4,916
|5,022
|6,091
|6,334
|6,437
|6,632
|Borrowings and Sub-Debt
|1,251
|1,237
|1,021
|816
|1,147
|1,182
|Common equity
|549
|580
|619
|680
|677
|698
|Book Value Per Share ($)
|19.1
|20.2
|21.1
|21.5
|22.3
|22.9
|Tangible BVPS ($)
|18.6
|19.6
|20.4
|20.9
|21.6
|22.3
|Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified)
The asset quality of Flushing Financial’s loan portfolio significantly worsened last year. As a result, allowances dipped to 124.9% of non-performing loans by the end of December 2022 from 248.7% at the end of December 2021. In my opinion, the existing reserve position is a bit tight, especially in light of the possibility of a mild recession. However, I'm not too concerned because around 88% of the loan portfolio is secured by real estate, as mentioned in the conference call. Further, the loan-to-value ratio is quite comfortable at just 37%.
Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net provision expense to make up 0.08% of total loans in 2023, which is the same as the average for the last five years.
The continued fall in the net interest margin will likely be the chief contributor to an earnings decline this year. On the other hand, below-average loan growth will likely support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Flushing Financial to report earnings of $1.56 per share for 2023, down 37% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.
|Income Statement
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23E
|Net interest income
|167
|162
|195
|248
|244
|184
|Provision for loan losses
|1
|3
|23
|(5)
|5
|6
|Non-interest income
|10
|9
|11
|4
|10
|36
|Non-interest expense
|112
|115
|138
|147
|144
|151
|Net income - Common Sh.
|55
|41
|35
|82
|77
|48
|EPS - Diluted ($)
|1.92
|1.44
|1.18
|2.59
|2.50
|1.56
|Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified)
My estimates are based on certain macroeconomic assumptions that may not come to fruition. Therefore, actual earnings can differ materially from my estimates.
Flushing Financial is offering a high dividend yield of 5.1% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.22 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 56% for 2023, which is above the five-year average of 51%. However, 56% is still sustainable; therefore, the dividend appears secure.
I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Flushing Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 0.96x in the past, as shown below.
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|Average
|T. Book Value per Share ($)
|19.6
|20.4
|20.9
|21.6
|Average Market Price ($)
|21.6
|13.7
|22.3
|21.8
|Historical P/TB
|1.10x
|0.67x
|1.07x
|1.01x
|0.96x
|Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates
Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $22.3 gives a target price of $21.4 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 24.7% upside from the March 9 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.
|P/TB Multiple
|0.76x
|0.86x
|0.96x
|1.06x
|1.16x
|TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($)
|22.3
|22.3
|22.3
|22.3
|22.3
|Target Price ($)
|17.0
|19.2
|21.4
|23.7
|25.9
|Market Price ($)
|17.2
|17.2
|17.2
|17.2
|17.2
|Upside/(Downside)
|(1.2)%
|11.8%
|24.7%
|37.7%
|50.7%
|Source: Author's Estimates
The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.0x in the past, as shown below.
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|Average
|Earnings per Share ($)
|1.44
|1.18
|2.59
|2.50
|Average Market Price ($)
|21.6
|13.7
|22.3
|21.8
|Historical P/E
|15.0x
|11.6x
|8.6x
|8.7x
|11.0x
|Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates
Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.56 gives a target price of $17.2 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 0.1% downside from the March 9 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.
|P/E Multiple
|9.0x
|10.0x
|11.0x
|12.0x
|13.0x
|EPS 2023 ($)
|1.56
|1.56
|1.56
|1.56
|1.56
|Target Price ($)
|14.0
|15.6
|17.2
|18.7
|20.3
|Market Price ($)
|17.2
|17.2
|17.2
|17.2
|17.2
|Upside/(Downside)
|(18.3)%
|(9.2)%
|(0.1)%
|9.0%
|18.1%
|Source: Author's Estimates
Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $19.3, which implies a 12.3% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 17.4%. The large expected return shows that Flushing Financial is rather undervalued and the market has overreacted to the prospects of an earnings decline. Based on the total expected return, I’m adopting a buy rating on Flushing Financial Corporation.
