Even though the general market took a beating on March 9th, investors in industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE:GE) were likely happy. Although GE stock pulled back near the end of the day, shares were up as much as 9.2% after management unveiled a rather extensive presentation that discussed what the near-term and medium-term outlook for the company should be. Those who follow my work understand that I am incredibly bullish about the company in general. This further stokes my optimism regarding the company because the data released by management shows a quickly recovering and healthy enterprise. While certain challenges definitely remain, investors should view recent developments favorably and should definitely consider the company to be a high-quality value-oriented prospect.

The general picture looks about the same

Before we get into the most exciting details, we should touch on some of the general news regarding the company. On the morning of March 9th, the management team at General Electric held the firm’s 2023 investor conference. This gave the company the opportunity to not only talk about recent financial performance, but also to provide a glimpse into the future as the firm's top brass understands it to be. When it comes to headline items, there wasn't much here that changed. For instance, the company is still forecasting adjusted earnings per share of between $1.60 and $2 for the 2023 fiscal year. This is in line with what the company announced when it revealed expectations during the final quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. It's also comfortably above the $0.77 per share reported for the 2022 fiscal year.

In addition to earnings remaining more or less flat compared to previous expectations, the company also said that free cash flow would end up between $3.4 billion and $4.2 billion. This is also in line with what the company said it would be when they reported final results for 2022. In addition, it also is above the $3.1 billion reported for 2022. On the top line, the company is also sticking with prior forecasts calling for revenue growth to be in the high single-digit rate. This should be driven by organic revenue growth under the GE Aerospace business that should be between the mid and high teens. Bringing up the rear will be the GE Vernova operation that comprises the rest of the firm's segments. Revenue growth there should be in the low single-digit to mid-single-digit range.

GE Aerospace looks promising

What’s really impressive and what also likely was a key driver behind the share price appreciation on March 9th was management's outlook when it comes to the GE Aerospace business. At present, this unit boasts backlog of roughly $353 billion. That's roughly 16% higher than what it stood at only one year earlier. But it's not just the amount of backlog that matters. It also matters the composition of it. You see, during the 2022 fiscal year, GE Aerospace generated roughly $26 billion in revenue. About 70% of this was in the form of services. But when it comes to backlog, an impressive 89% is in the form of services. This is made possible because of the company's massive fleet. According to management, the global installed base of aircraft created by GE Aerospace stands at 40,900 for the commercial market and at 26,100 for the defense market.

This is very important for shareholders because, in general, services carry with them greater profit margins than products do. That, combined with the attractive organic revenue growth management forecasted for the segment, is why operating profits for 2023 should be between $5.3 billion and $5.7 billion, while free cash flows should be up year over year. To make the picture even better, management is forecasting some rather attractive growth over the next few years. In the commercial propulsion market, for instance, which is a roughly $50 billion a year space, management is forecasting annualized revenue growth that's in the low teens between 2022 and 2025. Meanwhile, the defense and systems market that stands at $35 billion is forecasted to grow at a mid-single-digit to high-single-digit rate.

There are a few things fueling this growth. For starters, the commercial air travel market is starting to open up again. After plunging in 2020, commercial air travel demand began increasing in 2021. Between 2020 and 2025, it's forecasted to grow at an annualized rate of roughly 25%. By 2024, it's expected that the total revenue passenger kilometers will reach what it was back in 2019. Naturally, this means that services aimed at maintaining and updating aircraft will only rise from here. In fact, it's estimated that between 2022 and 2025, the number of internal shop visits for commercial aircraft it's forecasted to climb at a mid-double-digit rate. Part of this stems from the fact that aircraft retirements are being pushed off into the future. Between 2022 and 2028, the total number of retirements is expected to remain the same. But we are expected to see a reduction in retirements between now and the end of 2025, followed by an increase between 2025 and 2028. Older aircraft, naturally, need additional maintenance in order to efficiently and safely operate.

The increased contribution coming from services is also expected to push profit margins up to around 20%. By comparison, that number in 2022 was only 18.3%. This may not sound like much of a difference. But when applied to $26 billion in revenue, it would translate to an extra $442 million in pretax profits. Some of this margin improvement is expected to come from leaner operations that the company has been pushing. For instance, in one study that the company looked at, the turnaround time for a CFM56 HPC vane repair was decreased from 52 days in the third quarter of 2022 to 31 days today. That's a roughly 40% reduction. The company is also planning to rely on technology such as AI to try and reduce costs.

The rise in air travel is also expected to positively affect the demand for aircraft that, in turn, should fuel additional revenue associated with engine shipments. Between 2022 and 2025, GE Aerospace expects its engine shipments to rise at an annualized growth rate in the mid-20% range. When it comes to the incredibly popular LEAP engine, management is forecasting around 1,700 units being produced this year. That's up from the 1,136 that the company made back in 2022. By 2024, the number should exceed 2,000 per annum. These will be boosted by internal shop visits, starting with around 200 forecasted for the 2024 fiscal year and approaching 400 for 2025.

Management is also forecasting attractive growth under the defense category. The engine unit outlook under this umbrella is forecast to decline from around 700 units in 2023 to over 1,000 by 2028. The robust demand here, combined with all of the other factors that I mentioned already, is expected to result in operating profit for the GE Aerospace business of between $7.6 billion and $8 billion by 2025. At the midpoint, Translates to an annualized growth rate from 2023 of 19.1%.

It's also worth mentioning that management has provided some additional details regarding the outlook for GE Vernova. This is the part of the firm that will hold additional assets such as the Power and Renewable Energy businesses. Combined, this unit has around $107 billion of backlog. It boasts over 7,000 gas turbines installed globally and roughly 54,000 wind turbines spread across no fewer than 50 different countries. The overall market opportunity between conventional power, wind, and electrification markets, is estimated to be worth $265 billion. And between 2022 and 2023, all three of these spaces can be expected to grow. As for what the company itself focuses on, the expectation is for revenue to grow at either the low-single-digit or mid-single-digit rate this year before moving up to the mid-single-digit rate in 2024. This is remarkable when you consider that actual revenue growth for the Renewable Energy side of the company was negative to the tune of roughly 13% last year.

With this revenue growth, additional profitability is expected. As a combined enterprise, GE Vernova experienced an operating loss of $1 billion in 2022. That loss is expected to narrow to between $0.2 billion and $0.6 billion this year before turning profitable with a mid-single-digit profit margin in 2024. Improved market conditions, combined with significant cost-cutting that management has implemented over the prior few years, have been incredibly helpful in moving in this direction. Ultimately, management believes that the long-term potential is for profit margins in the high single digits. But only time will tell if that comes to fruition.

Though announced a couple days earlier on March 7th, it should also be mentioned that the company is continuing to focus on debt reduction and unwinding non-core operations. In a regulatory filing, it was revealed that the firm was planning to sell at least another 18 million shares of AerCap (AER) for approximately $1.1 billion. AerCap also agreed to purchase another $500 million worth of this stock from General Electric. Combined, this is a sizable portion of the roughly $7 billion stake that the company was left with of the enterprise from a previous spin-off of assets. Although this ultimately means the company loses the potential for further upside from those assets, it is nice to see management having a more dedicated focus on core operations with the hopes that the focus will lead to greater upside for investors in the long run.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am impressed with the recent developments announced by General Electric. The industrial conglomerate has had a rough few years, driven by a combination of factors. The pandemic, economic uncertainty, high-interest rates, structural issues, weak demand in various areas, aircraft issues, the need to fund costly insurance policies, and more, have all hit the company hard. But management has done well to navigate these extremely rough waters and it looks as though the picture is only likely to get better from here. Because of this, and in spite of shares rising materially in recent months, I must still rate the business a ‘strong buy’.