Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 7:51 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ken Bond - SVP, Investor Relations

Safra Catz - Chief Executive Officer

Larry Ellison - Chairman and Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Moerdler - Sanford C. Bernstein

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Derrick Wood - TD Cowen

John DiFucci - Guggenheim Securities

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Oracle Corporation's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

Ken Bond, Senior VP of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Ken Bond

Thank you, Emma. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Oracle's third quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. A copy of the press release and financial tables, which includes a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation and other supplemental financial information, can be viewed and downloaded from our Investor Relations website. Additionally, a list of many customers who purchased Oracle Cloud Services or went live on Oracle Cloud recently will be available from the Investor Relations website.

On the call today are Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, Larry Ellison; and CEO, Safra Catz.

As a reminder, today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, including predictions, expectations, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. Throughout today's discussion, we will present some important factors relating to our business, which may potentially affect these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements being made today. As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we encourage you to review our most recent reports, including our 10-K and 10-Q and any applicable amendments for a complete discussion of these factors and other risks that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.