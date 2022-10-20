baona

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is sold to investors by financial advisor, equity research analysts and management as a Sleep Well At Night (SWAN) stock. Any material produced by the company and most analyst reports on the REIT focus on its 54-year history, track record of dividend increases and management’s view of the dividend as sacrosanct. There is no arguing with O’s historical success. Clearly, investors who have held onto O stock for decades have been richly rewarded. Despite its historic success with a simple business model of buying well positioned net lease assets with strong retailers subject to long-term leases, O’s business model has changed in recent years. The company that exists today has little in common with the O that existed even a decade ago when Tom Lewis retired as CEO.

O has grown exponentially over the last several years. At the end of 2012 after having been in business for 43 years O’s total undepreciated real estate assets were $5.9 billion. Today its undepreciated real estate assets stand at $42.7 billion, and it grew by $6.7 billion just last year. (O’s 10-Ks) To achieve this massive growth O shifted from single asset and small portfolio acquisitions to acquiring larger portfolios of real estate and often serving as a financing source for private equity firms on big transactions. This shift started with O’s $3.2 billion acquisition of ARCP in 2013. The rapid growth has continued unabated and forced O to look at asset classes that would never have been considered appropriate for a net lease REIT a decade ago. I am sure anyone in 2012 who said O should invest in casinos, vertical farming or dentistry practices would have been laughed out of a NAREIT conference.

This turbo charged growth allowed O and its supporters to focus on spread investing and ignore the economics of releasing properties when a Triple Net (NNN) lease expires. In a world of falling or even stable interest rates this pattern of outgrowing the issue can continue indefinitely. The economics on releasing become more apparent as rates go up, and I believe O’s current AFFO calculation is not capturing the true cost associated with keeping its properties maintained and occupied as they face more lease expirations. At the same time, I think O’s international investments and the accounting around foreign currency will make O’s business model and results more volatile and difficult for investors to understand. In short, the simple business model that allowed for continual dividend increases and worked for decades is under stress. The current management team is trying to grow their way out of the problem with new asset classes, international expansion and the acceptance of lower quality tenants. O’s exponential growth has been fueled by a low cost of capital based on past success. Investors in the new O are taking on novel risks, and in the long run are unlikely to see the returns on O their fathers did.

AFFO Calculation

O’s management team deserves credit for setting a new standard for disclosures for NNN REITs. I believe their improved Supplemental Financial Disclosure which is head and shoulders above what was considered acceptable in the net lease industry in years past was crucial in getting institutional investors comfortable owning O (and NNN REITs generally.) This institutional support has been critical for O as it allowed them to take down some of the larger transactions where raising the equity exclusively from retail investors quickly would have been challenging.

One of the most important schedules O added to its Supplemental was the Leasing Activity Report. Below is the schedule from the most recent Supplemental.

O's 4Q22 Supplemental Disclosure

It answers one of the key questions that dogged NNN REITs until recently: what happens when a lease expires? By consistently showing a recapture rate (I believe O coined this term) above 100%, O was able to get analysts comfortable updating their models with leases rolling up. The schedule leaves out the length of new leases and the capital required for releasing. O’s disclosures indicate that very minimal amounts of capital are necessary to maintain its portfolio even with expiring leases. Below is their AFFO calculation for 2022.

O's 10-K 2022

Note that they are only showing $587,000 in recurring capex for 2022. The idea that NNN leases roll into renewals at higher rents with little trouble or capital flies in the face of my own personal experience, pricing in the NNN market and O’s current and historic capex spending. I never heard of the real estate department at a corporation at the end of NNN lease just signing the renewal and not threatening to leave, asking for some repairs or improvements to the property as well as a leasing commission for a brother in-law before signing on the dotted line for an extension. While it is costly for many tenants to relocate, tenants are well aware that vacancy is costly for a landlord, and they typically have an extension option so it’s a one-way negotiation. In a very tight market, the best a landlord can do is get them to sign-on for an additional five years with the rent bump provided in the original option. More likely the tenant will play the market and talk about all the free rent that other landlords will offer them. They end up renewing only after an owner addresses ten deferred maintenance items that have built up over the last couple of years that really are the tenant’s responsibility and agree to put some dollars into new landscaping. This dynamic on renewals is why the pricing for NNN transactions is so sensitive to lease term. Everyone in the market knows that each year that goes by on the lease the value of the property goes down because of what takes place on the renewal. There is a reason O does not buy assets with short-term leases. They know lease term and value are strongly correlated. If it was so easy to re-lease assets this relationship would not hold.

For the reasons I outlined above a good portion of the capex spending for a NNN landlord are going to take place around the time a lease is renewed, so generally there is a pretty strong relationship between increased capital expenditures and lease renewals. Capex is not reflected in REITs’ primary earning metric of Funds From Operations (FFO) which is basically Net Income, excluding gains or losses on property sales plus depreciation. Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) is supposed to adjust for the capex REITs require to maintain their properties and several other items to give investors a clearer sense of their cash flow available for paying dividends. Along with everything else at O its AFFO calculation has changed over the last decade. Below I have O’s capitalized building improvements as described in their Investment in Existing properties as disclosed in its 10-K and in its AFFO calculation for the last decade. Along with the number of renewed leases as well as the expiring rents in the current year disclosed in the Lease Expiration Table at the end of the prior year.

Data pulled from O's 10-Ks

As the chart illustrates, in 2015 O introduced the concept of recurring versus non-recurring capex and then used only the recurring capex for its AFFO calculation. Prior to 2015 whatever capital was spent to maintain a building flowed through to the AFFO calculation. The calculation prior to 2015 would seem to do a better job of guiding investors on O’s ability to pay dividends based on operations.

Below is the definition of recurring versus non-recurring capex from their 2022 10-K.

O's 10-K 2022

As they note, the majority of their building improvements are related to roof repairs, HVAC improvements, parking lot resurfacing and replacements. Clearly, these are not considered recurring capex as recurring capex makes up such a small portion of the total. Investors should be aware and concerned that these items which a private owner of a property would budget for are not included in O’s AFFO calculation which is used for its dividend payout ratio. For a portfolio as large as O’s and with the run rate of lease expirations that they have going forward it is tough to see how holding these items out of the AFFO calculation is helpful to investors.

Since the concept was introduced in 2015, recurring capex reported in the 10-K matched the number in AFFO until 2020. In 2022 the 10-K shows $3.2 million of recurring capex, but the AFFO calculation shows only $587,000. Despite searching both the 10-K and the Supplemental, I found no explanation for the discrepancy. In 2022 in addition to the $2.6 million in recurring capex that was excluded from AFFO, a shocking $88.3 million was spent on non-recurring capex. In 2012 100% of O's building and tenant improvements flowed through AFFO. In 2022 it was 1%. If 2022 AFFO had been calculated using the pre-2015 methodology AFFO/share would have been $0.15 lower. Not only do investors take comfort in O’s payout ratio which is calculated based on AFFO. AFFO also determines 40% of management’s Short-Term Incentive Plan (Proxy 2021).

I think it is comical that O claims they are able to maintain a portfolio with 236.8 million sqft. that has a gross asset value of $42.7 billion for $587,000. The portfolio is more than six times larger than it was in 2012 and at beginning of the year had lease expirations worth 5.3 times more than at the beginning of 2012; and yet for their AFFO calculation they are recording 10.6% of what they had in maintenance capex in their 2012 calculation (O 10-Ks). Think about how many square feet your home is and how much you spend annually to maintain it. The issue of capex expenditures is becoming more and more critical for O as renewals become a larger issue on both an absolute and relative basis. As shown below, this year they will have to deal with a record $93 million in lease expirations. The year after it is $156 million. The growth on an absolute basis is stunning, but the growth as a percentage of total portfolio rent is also significant and points to the increasing importance for investors of tracking capital expenditures. As shown below in the second set of charts lease expirations in the next five years increased as a percentage of the total portfolio expirations by 66% to 26.9% from 16.2% a decade ago.

O's 10-Ks

O's 10-Ks

Part of the reason lease expirations are growing so quickly is O is now dealing with more recently renewed leases where the tenant does not sign the renewal for 10 years, but goes for a shorter term, maybe five years or less. By comparing the differences between the 2022 and 2021 lease expiration schedule one can see that the number of leases expiring in the next couple years has gone up. O does not acquire assets with short-term leases. The delta is explained by O having short-term renewals on expiring leases which is consistent with what would be expected in the net lease industry.

O's 10-Ks

As investors marvel at O’s consistency, growing AFFO and increasing dividend, it is important to remember that if the AFFO was calculated the way it was before 2015 and included both recurring and non-recurring capex, AFFO would have been $0.15 lower. As O’s expirations ramp up this issue will grow in importance and analysts will be forced to ponder how their models should adjust for this swelling capex. At the beginning of 2022 O had 2.7% of their lease expiring. What happens in 2027 when O currently has 8.1% of their lease expiring? As discussed before this number is likely to grow. Even if the AFFO calculation is not changed if O is spending all their “retained cash flow” on this “non-recurring” capex they will not have the retained capital to fund external growth and the stock price will stagnate. Part of what has allowed O’s stock price to grow over the years is a portion of their investments were funded with retained capital based on a low AFFO payout ratio and an AFFO calculation that accounted for all capex.

Foreign Investments

Just like companies in a range of industries, O’s search for growth led them to expand internationally. Having foreign assets creates a couple of key issues for investors to consider: taxes, transparency and foreign exchange risk.

Taxes: As all REIT investors know, REITs do not pay taxes on assets they own in the US. This beneficial tax treatment does not extend to international assets. As disclosed in their 10-K, O is now paying income taxes in the UK and Spain.

Investors need to keep these taxes in mind as they analyze the cap rates on foreign acquisitions. These taxes totaled $45 million in 2022 (Face of the Income Statement) and will only grow as O continues its overseas buying spree.

Transparency: Holding assets in foreign countries also makes O's results harder to follow for investors, and potentially provides opportunities for management to smooth earnings by realizing gains and losses on derivatives at times that are convenient for management. (Perhaps to offset reserves related to the theatre portfolio.) O currently holds derivatives with a notional value of $3.46 billion with only $755.5 million designated as hedges. (p. 96 O 2022 10-K) The remaining $2.7 billion are not hedges. This means part of what will drive O's reported Net Income and FFO in the coming years will be the gains and losses recorded from these derivatives. Below are the quarterly gains and losses from derivatives that flowed through O’s Earnings and FFO in 2022 as well as the details behind the annual numbers.

O's 10-K and 10-Qs 2022 O's 10-K 2022

For AFFO purposes the gains and loss from derivatives are eliminated through the other adjustments line item. Below are foreign currency gains and losses by quarter next to the other line item in AFFO. It is easy to see how these swings can make it hard to follow what used to be a simple model.

O's 10Q's and 10-K

While not earth shattering at this time, these numbers will increase with O’s international portfolio. Additionally, it is critical to note that in 2022 O’s hedges worked as intended the Gain on the settlement of undesignated derivatives basically offset the loss on the remeasurement of certain assets and liabilities. There is no guarantee that things will work as well in the future. If there are sharp movements in exchange rates in one direction, derivatives do not always perform as anticipated. Additionally, since they are using undesignated hedges any instances in which there is a variance, large or small, it will show up in their earnings and FFO.

FX Risk: As with so many things in finance a firm can hedge a risk in the short-term, but in the long-run if it owns an asset it has exposure. The same holds true for O’s international portfolio. They are using foreign currency forwards to hedge cash flow risk until August 2024, and they correctly point out that the debt on the assets forms a natural hedge on a portion of the investment. They have also taken out 10-year currency exchange swaps to hedge their equity investment. It is important to note that the cash flow hedges are only good through August of 2024, if the dollar strengthens relative to the Pound and/or Euro it will be impossible to get the same exchange rate on future swaps and from both an economic and accounting perspective O’s earnings and FFO would suffer. Likewise at the end of the 10-year currency swap if the markets have moved against the Euro and/or Pound getting the same protection will be difficult. Finally, it is easy to imagine a scenario where O’s hedges do not perfectly match its investments and a rapid move in the £/$ or €/$ exchange rate leaves O exposed. In other words, investors in O are not insulated from currency risks as O expands internationally. This is a new risk for O’s investors that I believe many investors do not fully appreciate and the risk is not fully priced into the stock.

Conclusion:

O’s management team represents some of the best and brightest in the REIT Industry. They have probably done better for O’s existing shareholders than could have been expected when Tom Lewis retired. If you had told someone in 2012 that in 2022 SOFR (LIBOR) was at 4.55%, the 10 Year Treasury rate was approaching 4% and the 5 Year Treasury Rate was at 4.3%, Cineworld was bankrupt and AMC was in trouble, they would never have guessed O would be trading in the $60’s. However, you can only push the bounds on valuation so far. Realty Income has caused investors to ascribe more value to its NNN assets and its platform than is warranted by the fundamentals. When interest rates were low and falling any issues with O’s business model could be covered up by rolling debt over at ever lower interest rates. That phenomenon is now working in reverse. In January O issued debt at over a 5% rate. While they do not have any bonds maturing in 2023, their Unsecured Senior Notes Schedule shows unless rates come down quickly interest rates will be a headwind for the foreseeable future.

4Q22 Supplemental

Faced with these circumstances, management has tried to adjust by continuing to grow ever more rapidly, changing the definition of AFFO and expanding into assets that carry a higher yield such as dentistry and vertical farming. As any Medical Office REIT illustrates, the risks and tenant improvements involved in working with tenants in the healthcare sector are very different from what is found in the net lease industry. As for vertical farming, many smart investors see signs that the Venture Capital bubble around the industry is popping. Regardless, financing for such risky investments should be done by investors with a VC’s tolerance for risk and not by a NNN REIT. O is also going farther out on the risk spectrum with tenant credit as highlighted by the recent $1.5 billion transaction with EG which is a below investment grade credit. (Fitch currently rates them a B-.) While this growth might be the right strategy for O and management as it allows for higher salaries due to the larger size of the REIT, investors are not being compensated for the risks that come with these strategic changes.

The reason I have a Sell rating on O as opposed to a Strong Sell is I do not see a catalyst for a rapid move to the downside. Unlike the situation I described in Gladstone Commercial Beats Estimates on $4.3 Million in Non-Recurring Accelerated Rents for GOOD where a near-term dividend cut and an FFO miss were inevitable in a short period of time, based on O’s low cost of capital and management’s ability to impress investors it will likely continue on its current course for some time. However, the stock is best avoided as it will be tough for shares to move higher, given the capital drain associated with retenanting its ever increasing number of lease expirations. Additionally, there is always the risk that there will be a misstep by management, and something will go wrong with the hedging strategy or tenant selection as they move into riskier areas to find higher yields to offset the drag to their AFFO from rising rates and continually spending larger amounts of “non-recurring” capex. At this point the risk adjusted returns associated with a Five Year Treasury at 4.3% far exceeds an investment in O’s equity with a dividend yield of 4.75%. The strategy that worked well for O for decades does not fit the current environment. As O deals with increasing lease expirations and experiments in new industries, investors need to reassess the risk associated with the Realty Income which I believe will eventually cause a reset in valuation.