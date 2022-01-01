Tim Boyle

After not recognizing wholesalers stocking up on inventory, Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) has put itself in a tough spot with its leverage. However, the issues are fixable over time, and the brand should return to more normalized EBITDA in a few years.

Company Profile

HBI is an apparel company that makes undergarments and activewear. Its brands include Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, Bali, Bras N Things, Playtex, JMS/Just My Size, Gear for Sports, Wonderbra, Berlei, Comfortwash and Alternative.

Hanes is the company’s largest brand and the #1 selling brand in the U.S., according to the company. Hanes focuses on basic items, which include things like men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, bras, socks, T-shirts, fleece, and shapewear.

The company’s second-largest brand is Champion. The brand is known for athleticwear, particularly its mesh shorts and practice uniforms. Its Bonds brand, meanwhile, is big in Australia, and is the top-selling basics brand in a number of categories in the country, including men’s underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, socks, and the baby clothing .

HBI’s products are sold through both the wholesale channel, as well as its owns stores and website. Walmart (WMT) is its largest customer, accounting for 16% of sales. DTC is about 17% of its overall sales.

While most brands outsource their manufacturing, over 70% of the apparel HBI sells is manufactured in its own facilities or those of dedicated contractors.

The company operates in 3 segments. Innerwear makes up about 39% of sales, while activewear accounts for 25% of sale. Its International segment, meanwhile, accounts for about 31% of its sales. Its largest international markets are Australia, Japan, Canada, China, Mexico, Europe, and Latin America.

HBI 10-K

Opportunities and Risks

The biggest issue surrounding HBI currently is its debt load. The company had $3.6 billion in debt at the end of 2022 against only about $700 million in EBITDA, good for a little over 5x leverage.

As a result, the company eliminated its dividend and will work to pay down its heavy debt burden. The company worked to reduce inventory at the end of 2022 and will align inventory more with demand, which will release working capital to drive free cash flow in 2023. The company is projecting $500 million in operating cash flow in 2023,

On its Q4 earnings call, CFO Michael Dastague, who “resigned” at the end of February said:

“I'd like to take a moment to address our balance sheet and leverage. We've taken a number of proactive steps to further increase our financial flexibility as well as derisk the balance sheet long term. We've made a commitment to meaningfully reduce our debt. To accelerate this process, we've shifted our capital allocation strategy. We have eliminated the quarterly cash dividend to focus all of our free cash flow, which we define as cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures to pay down debt and bring our leverage back to a range that's no greater than 2 to 3x on a net debt to adjusted EBITDA basis. “We also work with our bank group to adjust our credit facility amendment to provide additional near-term flexibility given the continued uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment. Specifically, we increased the leverage threshold by 1 to 1.5 turns for Q1 through Q3 this year and we extended the relief period by 1 quarter, which now runs through the end of the first quarter of 2024.”

The EBITDA side of its leverage equation has also been an issue. EBITDA fell off of a cliff in 2022, and the consensus is for it to fall even further in 2023. This was a quick change, as in February 2021 the company was boosting its 2024 financial targets, calling for $8 billion in revenue and $1.6 billion in free cash. It even enacted a new $600 million buyback plan.

However, much of 2021’s strong growth can probably be attributed to retailers stocking up on essentials due to prior supply issues across various industries. Throw in a weakening macro environment, management not recognizing the real reasons behind its 2021 growth, and that HBI does much of its own manufacturing, and you have a recipe for disaster.

The writing was certainly on the wall when the company reported its Q2 results, as inventory climbed 19% in units (and 37% in dollars) year over year. The company was also the victim of a ransomware attack during the quarter. When it reported Q3 results in November, management started to realize it had a serious problem, with CEO Stephen Bratspies saying:

“Looking at the current environment. In just 6 months, we've seen the consumer and retail landscape flip from one with too much demand and not enough supply to one with too much supply and not enough demand. Inflation is hitting consumers' wallets and slowing demand. Retailers broadly are sitting on too much overall inventory, which is impacting orders in different ways across our business. “In Innerwear, our retail inventory is actually below last year's level. However, as retailers manage their overall inventory levels, it's negatively impacting near-term replenishment orders as well as delaying the timing of certain events. And as you've heard from others, retailers across channels are seeing slowing consumer demand and have excess Activewear inventory, which is resulting in order cancellations, including for Champion.”

By the time HBI’s poor Q4 results rolled around, management was already implementing a plan to reduce costs, generate more cash, improve margins, and help reduce leverage. However, given that margin pressure will persist through the first half and the consumer remains cautious, HBI is going to have wait until 2024 to see real improvement from a growth and deleveraging perspective.

Valuation

After producing about $700 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2022 and over $1 billion in 2021, analysts are projecting EBITDA of $664.3 million in 2023 and $850.9 million in 2023. That puts HBI stock at a 9x multiple based on the 2023 consensus and 7x the 2024 consensus.

If it can generate $500 million in free cash flow, it would have about a 25% FCF yield. Reduce debt by $900 million over the next two years and return to normalized EBITDA of $850 million, and leverage would be down to about 3.2x, a much more reasonable level.

Conclusion

HBI screwed up, no doubt about it, and its CFO has rightfully exited the company. The company needed to recognize the real growth driver behind its strong 2021 and plan accordingly. However, just as 2021's growth was an outlier, it’s likely that 2022-23 will be as well.

HBI sells basics for the most part that don’t go in and out of style quickly. The Champion brand, meanwhile, has regained some popularity over the last several years, and could be a nice little growth driver in more normal times.

This is a company that produced $1 billion or more in EBITDA in 5 of the past 6 years before 2022. There is not a huge reason to believe the company can’t get back there, or at least pretty close. It needs to fix its inventory issues, cut costs, and then eventually raise prices, but that is all doable.

HBI EBITDA (Finbox)

A this point, HBI is a turnaround play that will take some time to play out. However, I think there is a lot of potential upside as it shows it can fix its issues.