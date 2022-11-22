Medtronic Struggling To Grow Earnings

Mar. 09, 2023 9:12 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)1 Comment
Geoff Considine profile picture
Geoff Considine
5.79K Followers

Summary

  • Medtronic has experienced several setbacks in addition to COVID-related headwinds.
  • The earnings outlook is weak.
  • The Wall Street consensus view on MDT has been too positive over the last several years.
  • The market-implied outlook (calculated from options prices) is slightly bullish, with moderate volatility.
Medtronic Canada Headquarters in Brampton

JHVEPhoto

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is the largest medical device company in the world, with 90,000 employees in 150 countries and $31.7 Billion in revenues in 2022. After recovering steadily from the COVID-driven share decline in early 2020 to

This article was written by

Geoff Considine profile picture
Geoff Considine
5.79K Followers
Geoff has worked in quantitative finance for more than twenty years. Before entering finance, Geoff was a research scientist for NASA. Geoff holds a PhD in Atmospheric Science from the University of Colorado - Boulder and a BS in Physics from Georgia Tech. Neither Geoff Considine nor Quantext (Geoff's company) are investment advisors. Nothing in any commentary here on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere shall be regarded as advice.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have sold covered calls as described in the text.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.