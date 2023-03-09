Dexterra Group, Inc. (HZNOF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 8:13 PM ETDexterra Group Inc. (HZNOF), DXT:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Dexterra Group, Inc. (OTCPK:HZNOF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John MacCuish - CEO

Drew Knight - CFO

William McFarland - Independent Chair

Mark Becker - Incoming CEO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Trevor Reynolds - Acumen Capital

Operator

Welcome to Dexterra Group's Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instruction]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Drew Knight, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Drew Knight

Thank you, Carl, and good afternoon. My name is Drew Knight, and I am the Chief Financial Officer of Dexterra Group Inc. With me today on the call are John MacCuish, CEO; Mark Becker, our incoming CEO; and our Board Chair, Bill McFarland, who will provide some brief introductory comments. After a brief presentation, we will take questions, with the call ending by 5:15 Eastern Time.

We will be commenting on our Q4 2022 results with the assumption that you have read the Q4 earnings press release and MD&A and financial statements. The slide presentation which supports today's comments is posted on our website, and we encourage participants to access the slides and follow along with our presentation.

Before we begin, I would like to make some comments about forward-looking information. In yesterday's news release and on Slide 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website, you will find cautionary notes in that regard. I won't read the content of the cautionary notes in their entirety. We do claim in there protection for any forward-looking information that we might disclose on this conference call today.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.