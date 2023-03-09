PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 8:20 PM ETPlayAGS, Inc. (AGS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Boyer – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

David Lopez – Chief Executive Officer

Kimo Akiona – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Bain – B. Riley

David Katz – Jefferies

Chad Beynon – Macquarie

Jeff Stantial – Stifel

Barry Jonas – Truist

Edward Engel – Roth MKM

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today’s AGS Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Temmia and I will be your moderator for today. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to pass the conference over to your host, Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Brad Boyer

Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the PlayAGS Incorporated fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call.

With me today are David Lopez, CEO; and Kimo Akiona, CFO.

A slide presentation reviewing our key operational and financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 can be found on our Investor Relations website, investors.playags.com.

On today's call, we will provide an overview of our Q4 and full year 2022 financial performance and offer perspective on our current financial outlook for the business.

This conference call will include the use of forward-looking statements. Any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events, including financial projections or future market conditions, is a forward-looking statement based on assumptions today. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and we make no obligation to update our disclosures. For more information about factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, please refer to the earnings press release we issued today as well as risks described in our annual report on Form 10-K, particularly in the section of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.