American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) Q3 Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 8:33 PM ETAmerican Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Q3 Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Liz Sharp - Vice President, Investor Relations

Brian D. Murphy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Fulmer - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Meyers - Lake Street

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

Matt Koranda - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Liz Sharp, Vice President of Investor Relations for some information about today's call. Please go ahead.

Liz Sharp

Thank you, and good afternoon. Our comments today may contain predictions, estimates and other forward looking statements. Our use of words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, should, indicate, suggest, believe and other similar expressions is intended to identify those forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements also include statements regarding our product development, focus, objectives, strategies and vision, our strategic evolution, our market share and market demand for our products, market and inventory conditions related to our products and in our industry in general and growth opportunities and trends.

Our forward looking statements represent our current judgment about the future, and they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Risk factors and other considerations that could cause our actual results to be materially different are described in our securities filings. You can find those documents as well as a replay of this call on our website at aob.com.

Today's call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of this time and we assume no obligation to update any forward looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from our statements today.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.