Informa plc (IFPJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 8:47 PM ETInforma plc (IFPJF), IFJPY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Informa plc (OTCPK:IFPJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Carter - Group Chief Executive

Gareth Wright - Group Finance Director

Max Gabriel - IIRIS, President

Gary Nugent - Chief Executive, Informa Tech

Douglas Emslie - Tarsus, Chief Executive

Conference Call Participants

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Matt Walker - Credit Suisse

Yulia Kazakovtseva - UBS

James Tait - Goldman Sachs

Steve Liechti - Numis Securities

Sami Kassab - Exane BNP Paribas

Omar Sheikh - Morgan Stanley

Silvia Cuneo - Deutsche Bank

Stephen Carter

Okay, well good morning, everybody. And I know we've got a few hundred people, if not more, on the -- joining us on the webcast, and thank you very much for joining. We're here today to report our 2022 Results, which in a funny, sort of, way shouldn't be new news to many people, because we did a pre-trading or pre-close trading update earlier this year. But actually there is quite a bit of news today. And so we're going to try and step you through it. And then in amongst the news, one of the special things we're trying to do today is to give the market a better understanding of our Informa Tech business.

And so, sort of, halfway through the presentation between Gareth and I, I'm going to hand over to Max and Gary, Max Gabriel and Gary Nugent, who respectively run the Informa Tech and the IIRIS franchise and business and operations. To try and bring to life what exactly it is, we're trying to do with that business what we've achieved to-date. What we are undertaking to achieve in the next three years to five years, and then we'll wrap up and get to questions.

So a little bit of news, an update on 2022, some guidance

