Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 8:52 PM ETAirgain, Inc. (AIRG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jacob Suen - President & CEO

Michael Elbaz - CFO

Morad Sbahi - Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Searle - ROTH Capital

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Airgain’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shamaley, and I will be your coordinator for today’s call.

Joining us for today’s call are Airgain’s President and CEO, Jacob Suen; and CFO, Michael Elbaz. As a reminder, this call will be recorded and made available for replay via a link found in the Investor Relations section of Airgain’s website at www.airgain.com. Following management’s prepared remarks, the call will be open for questions from Airgain’s sell-side analysts.

I caution listeners that during this call, Airgain management will be making forward-looking statements about future events and Airgain’s business strategy and future financial and operating performance. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business.

These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in today’s earnings release and Airgain’s SEC filings. This conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, March 9, 2023. Airgain undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

In addition, this conference call may include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Please see today’s earnings release results for further details, including a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to our CEO, Jacob Suen. Jacob?

Jacob Suen

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.