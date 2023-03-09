Parex Resources Inc. (PARXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 8:56 PM ETParex Resources Inc. (PARXF), PXT:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCPK:PARXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Kruchten - SVP Capital Markets and Corporate Planning

Imad Mohsen - President & CEO

Ken Pinsky - CFO

Eric Furlan - Chief Operating Officer

Ryan Fowler - SVP, Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Adam Gill - Paradigm Capital

Anthony Linton - Barclays

Conrad Bereznicki - Peters & Co. Limited

Mike Murphy - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Parex Resources Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Kruchten, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Corporate Planning at Parex. Please go ahead, Mike.

Mike Kruchten

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today are Imad Mohsen, Parex's President and Chief Executive Officer; Ken Pinsky, Chief Financial Officer; Eric Furlan, Chief Operating Officer; and Ryan Fowler, Senior Vice President of Exploration.

As a reminder, this conference call includes forward-looking statements and non-GAAP and other financial measures with the associated risks outlined in our news release and MD&A, which can be found on our website at sedar.com. All amounts discussed today are U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Please go ahead, Imad.

Imad Mohsen

Thank you, Mike. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. I'm extremely pleased and proud of what our team has accomplished over the last year. Before I turn it over to Ken to provide an update on our financial results for last year, I wanted to highlight some of the key milestones delivered during the year, which are progressing all three pillars of our strategy.

First, we are delivering sustainable growth through exploitation and implementation of industry proven, but new to Colombia technology, such as horizontal drilling, synthetic drilling

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.