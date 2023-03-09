Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 9:04 PM ETRain Oncology Inc. (RAIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Ferry - LifeSci Advisors

Avanish Vellanki - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Doebele - Chief Scientific Officer

Richard Bryce - Chief Medical Officer

Nelson Cabatuan - Senior Vice President-Finance

Conference Call Participants

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim Partners

Joseph Catanzaro - Piper Sandler

Soumit Roy - Jones Research

Jeff Jones - Oppenheimer

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup

Sam Slutsky - Lifesci Capital

Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho Securities

Mitchell Kapoor - H.C. Wainwright

Tony Butler - EF Hutton

Kumar Raja - Roth Capital Partners

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Rain Oncology Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Ferry of Live Site Advisors. Thank you. You may begin.

Dan Ferry

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. With me today on the phone are Avanish Vellanki, Chief Executive Officer of Rain Oncology; Robert Doebele, Chief Scientific Officer; Richard Bryce, Chief Medical Officer; and Nelson Cabatuan, SVP of Finance.

During today's call, Avanish will provide an update on the broader strategic vision for the milademetan franchise. Bob will review the biology and rationale of p53 reactivation as it relates to our milademetan clinical program. Richard will provide an update on Rain's clinical strategy, and Nelson will review the financials.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon Rain’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.