Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 9:06 PM ETZumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Rich Brooks - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Work - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mitch Kummetz - Seaport

Bill Dezellem - Tieton Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Zumiez Inc., Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will conduct a question-and-answer session towards the end of this conference. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone of the company's Safe Harbor language.

Today's conference call includes comments concerning Zumiez Inc., business outlook and contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and all other statements that may be made on this call that are not based on historical facts are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Additional information concerning a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information that will be discussed is available in Zumiez' filings with the SEC.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brooks?

Rick Brooks

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call.

With me today is Chris Work, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll begin today's call with a few remarks about the fourth quarter, then I'll share some thoughts on the past year and what it means for Zumiez going forward before handing the call over to Chris, who will take you through the financials and some thoughts on the coming year. After that, we'll open the call to your questions.

We finished a challenging year with fourth quarter results that were ahead of our guidance but well below last year's record results. We knew 2022 would be difficult given the tough

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.