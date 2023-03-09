Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 9:15 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kiley Rawlins - VP, IR

Dave Kimbell - CEO

Scott Settersten - CFO

Kecia Steelman - COO

Conference Call Participants

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital Markets

Christopher Horvers - JP Morgan

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

Kelly Crago - Citi

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Dana Telsey - Telsey Group

Mark Altschwager - Baird

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Ulta Beauty Conference to Discuss Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It now my pleasure to introduce Ms. Kiley Rawlins, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Rawlins, please proceed.

Kiley Rawlins

Thank you, Sherry. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for a discussion of our fiscal '22 results and our expectations for fiscal '23. Hosting our call today are Dave Kimbell, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Settersten, Chief Financial Officer. Dave will begin with some key highlights from our fourth quarter and full year and then share our priorities for fiscal '23. Then Scott will review our fiscal results -- our financial results in more detail and discuss our financial outlook.

After our prepared comments, we will open the call for questions. And Kecia Steelman, Chief Operating Officer, will join us for the Q&A session.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that the statements contained in this conference call which are not historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, all of which are described in the company's filings with the SEC.

