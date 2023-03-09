Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 9:19 PM ETOncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Breitmeyer - President and CEO

Richard Vincent - CFO

Salim Yazji - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Carl Byrnes - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce to you, Richard Vincent, CFO. Thank you, Richard. You may begin.

Richard Vincent

Thank you, John. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer, and our CMO, Dr. Salim Yazji. Today's call includes the business update and discussion of our results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, which will be followed by Q&A.

Today's press release and a replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Oncternal's website for at least the next 30 days. We filed our 10-K for the full-year 2022 earlier today. Please note that certain information discussed on today's call is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

We will be making forward looking statements during this call about future events such as our business and product development strategies, the timing of initiation of our pre-clinical and clinical studies, the timing of planned interim data updates, the timing of our regulatory filings and submissions and our cash runway. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. These

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.