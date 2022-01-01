Sundry Photography

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is a dominant player in the ITSM space that has been able to expand beyond its original focus. The well-run company has plenty of room to continue to grow through upsell and cross-sell opportunities, but NOW stock's current valuation looks appropriate in my view.

Company Profile

NOW is a SaaS company with a portfolio of Technology, Customer & Industry, Employee, and Creator Workflow solutions. It uses a single platform, called the Now Platform, to connect siloed systems and bring them together to manage workflows across systems.

The firm started out in the IT Service Management (ITSM) space to help IT departments better manage their networks, optimize IT costs, and quickly identify and fix any security vulnerabilities. It offers a number of products in this space that can do things such as connect customers’ physical and cloud IT infrastructures, automate tasks, provide risk management, predictive AI, and performance analytics.

Its Customer & Industry Workflows solutions are designed to help customer service departments deliver a better customer experience by not having customer service reps search for answers across multiple systems. Among the products in this segment include solutions to allow customer service reps to better route work to other areas of operations, automate common requests such as password resets, to assign tasks to field service agents, as well as industry-specific solutions.

NOW’s Employee Workforce platform, meanwhile, delivers solutions to help companies manage their human capital. This includes things like HR solutions to help with things such as onboarding and offboarding, as well as employee knowledge management. The platform also offers products for legal services and health & safety.

Finally, the company’s Creator Workforce platform helps in the areas of low-code, automation, and procurement.

NOW sells its offerings as a subscription mainly through a direct salesforce. However, it does also sell through partners and resellers. At the end of 2022, it had approximately 7,700 customers.

Opportunities and Risks

Product development and innovation has been at the core of NOW’s success. Starting out primarily as an ITSM (IT service management) software provider, the company has been able to expand into the areas of ITOM (IT operations management), HCM (human capital management, or HR software), CRM (customer relationship management), ERP (enterprise resource planning, such as procurement), and BPM (business process management, such as low code) software. At its core, though, the company’s platform is a hub that helps companies digitize their businesses, connect departments, and drive efficiencies by doing things such as automating mundane tasks.

With 80% of the Fortune 500 using its platform, per the company’s analyst day, NOW has established itself as the leading ITSM firm in the world. This is still the main driver for the firm, but cross-selling and upselling to its already large, established customer base will become more and more important in the future.

About 60% of new ACV (annual contract value) still comes its Technology Workflow segment, while about 25% comes from Customer & Employee Workflows, and 15% from Creator Workflows and other. This demonstrates that the company is winning business in these newer areas, but it has a lot of room to expand as well.

Company Presentation

Speaking on its Q4 call, CEO William McDermott said:

“Right now, many fine technology companies are working to shift resources from bad businesses to good ones. ServiceNow only has good businesses. Our products and engineering team is building organic net new innovation with an unmatched level of speed and quality. When we started to sense noise in the macro early in 2022, we shifted immediately to a conservative cost management posture in running the company. This allowed us to focus on execution with our team rather than look to workforce actions to leverage. It also allowed us to continue hiring, especially in engineering and quota-carrying roles. The results tell the story. "ITSM was in 14 of our top 20 deals, with 15 deals over $1 million. ITOM was in 16 of the top 20, with 14 deals over $1 million. Security and Risk Solutions were in 13 of the top 20, with 9 deals over $1 million. Customer Workflows were in 13 of the top 20, with 13 deals over $1 million. Employee Workflows were in 13 of the top 20, with 11 deals over $1 million. And Creator Workflows were in 19 of the top 20, with 11 deals over $1 million. We saw new business growth, new logos and major expansions with some of our existing customers."

NOW has a strong history of upselling, as evidenced by its customer cohort growth. It’s also a very sticky product, with a renewal rate generally between 98-99%.

Company Presentation

NOW’s strong business shows ups in its results, with the company seeing subscription growth rise 27.5% in constant currencies in Q4 and current RPOs up 25.5% in constant currencies. The company also guided for the strong growth to continue despite a more difficult macro environment, forecasting ~23% revenue growth in 2023.

International is another nice opportunity for NOW. The company generates about 65% of if revenue from North America and 25% from EMEA. Elsewhere is only 10%, so the company certainly has opportunities to expand in Asia and Latin America. It recently hired a new President for Japan, and it recorded its largest ever deal in Latin America in Q4.

Like other SaaS companies, NOW faces macro headwinds as companies of all sorts take a more cautious approach to technology spending and budgeting. However, NOW’s solutions are generally considered to help companies reduce costs, which puts it in a better spot than some other SaaS companies in this tough macro environment. On the call, McDermott addressed this issue, saying:

“So what I see in the market, I see commodity tech that was at the peak of the hype cycle during the pandemic being dialed down or eliminated. And I see that investment freeing up to platforms that actually matter. So I do think our circumstances are actually improving because of this particular macro, because it's well-known now that ServiceNow can take the cost down, if that's what you need immediately. And given the layoffs that we're seeing and the stories that we're reading, I clearly see that our company is rising accordingly. And I see that in the pipeline. I see that in the maturity of the pipeline which is a really important fact.”

Another risk for NOW is that as SaaS companies mature, growth can also tend to slow. Fast-growing SaaS companies command high multiples, but when growth eventually slows, those multiples can contract pretty quickly.

Valuation

SaaS companies are generally valued based on a sales multiple given their high gross margins and the companies wanting to pump money back into sales and marketing to grow.

In this regard, NOW is valued at a P/S ratio of about 10x based on the 2003 consensus for revenue of $8.87 billion. Based on the 2024 revenue consensus of $10.8 billion, it trades at a P/S multiple of 8.4x.

In the past, the company has often traded at over 13x LTM sales. However, growth is slowing slightly from over 30% to high 20%.

NOW Historic P/S (Finbox) NOW Valuation vs Peers (Finbox)

Conclusion

NOW is one of the best-run SaaS companies out there. The firm has done a great job of becoming the dominant player in a market, and then expanding into nearby adjacencies. The leap into being more than a one-product pony is an important one for SaaS names, and NOW has been able to accomplish this.

NOW S&M Payback (Company Filings)

Growth remains strong, although I’d like to see its sales and marketing efficiency be a little better. I prefer to see paybacks under 2 years on S&M spend, while NOW is around 2.5 years. That’s still pretty good overall, but I’d be surprised to see it improve next year given the current macro environment.

Trading at around 10x sales, NOW stock looks appropriately valued in my view. CEO William McDermott was even a seller in February around current levels, perhaps sharing the same sentiment. Given the current environment, I’d prefer to be a bit more cautious and would prefer to be a buyer on a pullback.

I’d prefer to be a buyer around $350, which would be a 6x multiple on the 2024 revenue consensus.