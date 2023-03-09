Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 9:42 PM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kirsten Lynch - Chief Executive Officer

Angela Korch - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Benjamin Chaiken - Credit Suisse AG

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank AG

Laurent Vasilescu - BNP Paribas Exane

David Katz - Jefferies LLC

Brandt Montour - Barclays Bank PLC

Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities, Inc.

Omer Sander - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryan Sundby - William Blair & Company LLC

Jackson Gibb - Stifel Financial Corp.

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Vail Resorts Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Currently, all callers have been placed in a listen-only mode and following management's prepared remarks, the call will be opened up for your questions. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Kirsten Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Vail Resorts. You may begin.

Kirsten Lynch

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings conference call. I am pleased to have Angela Korch, joining me on the call today, who recently rejoined Vail Resorts as Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings and actual future results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements in our press release issued this afternoon, along with our remarks on this call are made as of today, March 9, 2023, and we undertake no duty to update them as actual events unfold.

Today's remarks also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures are provided

