Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 9:55 PM ETMethode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.18K Followers

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Cherry - Vice President of Investor Relations

Donald Duda - Director, President & Chief Executive Officer

Ronald Tsoumas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Gavin Kennedy - Jefferies

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Methode Electronics Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Robert Cherry, Vice President of Investor Relations at Methode Electronics. Sir, the floor is yours.

Robert Cherry

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Methode Electronics fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings conference call. For this call, we have prepared a presentation entitled fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results, which can be viewed on the website of this call or found at methode.com on the Investors page. This conference call contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof.

These forward-looking statements are subject to the Safe Harbor protection provided under the securities laws. Methode undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Methode's expectations on a quarterly basis or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements in this conference call involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in Methode's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our 10-K and 10-Q reports.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.