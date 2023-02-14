Tracking Carl Icahn's Portfolio - Q4 2022 Update

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.75K Followers

Summary

  • Carl Icahn’s 13F portfolio value increased from $21.23B to $21.75B this quarter.
  • They decreased Cheniere Energy substantially this quarter.
  • Icahn Enterprises, CVR Energy, and FirstEnergy are the three largest positions.

The New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference

Neilson Barnard

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Carl Icahn's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Icahn's regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/14/2023. Please visit our

Carl Icahn's Q4 2022 13F Report - Q/Q Comparison

Carl Icahn's Q4 2022 13F Report - Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.75K Followers
Focused on cloning strategies by analyzing 13F reports of a curated set of around fifty super-investors and generating Absolute Returns thru exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHC, FMCC, FNMA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Fannie/Freddie pfds.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.