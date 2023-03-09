IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 10:12 PM ETIRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.19K Followers

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Philip Taylor - Investor Relations, Gilmartin Group

David Bruce - President and CEO

Fuad Ahmad - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Henry - ROTH Capital

Tom Stephan - Stifel

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2022 IRIDEX Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Philip Taylor, Investor Relations.

Philip Taylor

Thank you, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me are David Bruce, Chief Executive Officer; and Fuad Ahmad, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, IRIDEX released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements concerning our strategic goals and priorities, product development matters, sales trends and the markets in which we operate. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on these statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please see our most recent Form

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.