Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 10:14 PM ETAllbirds, Inc. (BIRD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.19K Followers

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Katina Metzidakis - Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development

Joe Zwillinger - Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer

Mike Bufano - Chief Financial Officer

Tim Brown - Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Altschwager - Baird

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler

Jim Duffy - Stifel

John Kernan - Cowen

Janine Stichter - BTIG

Blake Anderson - Jefferies

Katina Metzidakis

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Joe Zwillinger and Tim Brown, Allbirds' Co-Founders And Co-CEOs, and Mike Bufano, Allbirds' Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about our financial outlook, including cash flow and adjusted EBITDA expectations, Q1 guidance targets, impact and duration of external headwinds, simplification initiatives, strategic transformation plan and related planned efforts, go-to-market strategy, expected profitability and cost savings, product plans and expectations and other matters referenced in our earnings release issued today.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call.

Please refer to our SEC filings including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30 2022 for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results.

Also during this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures that adjust our GAAP results to eliminate the impact of certain items. These non-GAAP items should be

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.