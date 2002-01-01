'Barbarians At The Gate' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)...

Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Chairman Powell: Be careful what you wish for because you might wind up getting it.
  • Updated budget and economic projections.
  • China, Amazon, and more.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers Semiannual Monetary Report At Senate Hearing

Peter G. Peterson Foundation

This week I watched the classic film “Barbarians at the Gate” for the first time. It stars James Garner (of The Great Escape fame) and Peter Riegert (of Animal House fame). It chronicles the booming '80s junk bond era when Michael

This article was written by

Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.23K Followers
Tom Hayes is Founder, Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started Hedge Fund Tips as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for investors/traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry.Read Tom's bio here: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/about-tj-hayes/ To get our Free Newsletter go to: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/free

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, MMM, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not advice. See “terms” at hedgefundtips.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.