Solo Brands: Unique Business Model With A Long Runway Ahead

Mar. 10, 2023 12:00 AM ETSolo Brands, Inc. (DTC)
Yiping Wang profile picture
Yiping Wang
127 Followers

Summary

  • Solo Brands operates with a "Direct To Consumer" model.
  • It has four premium brands with long runway ahead.
  • Busted IPO that was once traded at $2 billion.
  • Future cross-selling opportunities and international expansion provides strong growth tailwinds.

Fire out of megaphone

Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) is a profitable (on a normalized basis) consumer discretionary business with a super solid core product and several other decent products, a very interesting DTC model with an internal marketing team, a database with ~

This article was written by

Yiping Wang profile picture
Yiping Wang
127 Followers
Member of the MicroCapClub. I only focus on small caps that have superior business model or more than 100% upside potential-----otherwise the safety margin isn't wide enough. I am a value investor that analyze mispricings of microcaps created by market irrationality. I am not smarter than other people, but I will try my best not to be stupid. Read and wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.