HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 11:09 PM ETHireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.19K Followers

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Guy Abramo - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Spaeth - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Maxwell - William Blair & Company

Sam Salvas - Needham & Company

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Hans Hoffman - Jefferies Group LLC

Ronan Kennedy - Barclays

Mark Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel Financial Corp.

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to HireRight Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Joining us today is the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Guy Abramo; Chief Financial Officer, Tom Spaeth; and Andrew Hay, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

I remind everyone that management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. An explanation and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the press release issued today, which is available in the Investor Relations section of HireRight’s website.

Also, during this call, management’s remarks will include forward-looking statements, including related to macroeconomic conditions, demand for the company’s services and the company’s technology improvement and cost reduction initiatives. Such statements are predictions and actual results may differ materially. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the sections of that document entitled, Risk Factors, Forward-Looking Statements, and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to Guy Abramo. Mr. Abramo, please go ahead.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.